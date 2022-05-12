443 people die in accidents during Eid holidays: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 01:25 pm

File Photo
File Photo

During 15 days around Eid-ul-Fitr, 443 people died and 868 were injured in 402 accidents on roads, railways and waterways, according to a report of jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS).

Of the total accidents, 372 were road accidents where 416 people died and 844 were injured.

Secretary General of the organisation Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury disclosed the information during a press briefing regarding "Road Accidents During Eid-2022" at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday.

Compared to Eid-ul-fitr 2021 the number of accidents has increased 14.51%, deaths increased 22.35% higher and injuries 26.30%, reads the report.

The number of motorcycle accidents was the highest. In 164 motorcycle accidents 145 people died and 110 were injured.

Also, in 27 railway accidents 25 people died. Whereas, two people died and 20 injured in three accidents on the waterways.

The report was formed after collecting data of 26 April - 10 May from credible national dailies, local dailies, online dailies and published news.

