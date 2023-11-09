44 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, surrounding areas to strengthen security measures at RMG factories

BGB personnel have been deployed across the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP and its allies.File Photo/UNB

The government has deployed 400 platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) in Dhaka and surrounding districts to strengthen the security of garment factories.

At the same time, an adequate number of BGB is deployed across the country to control the law and order situation, BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam told The Business Standard on Thursday (9 November).

A female garment worker was killed allegedly in "police firing" and around 10 others were injured during clashes between protesting workers and law enforcers in Gazipur's Konabari on Wednesday (8 November).

The clashes erupted a day after a section of workers rejected the government's newly set minimum wage of Tk12,500.

Factory owners say about 30 factories in Gazipur and Ashulia were closed on the day due to the unrest.

Meanwhile, garment workers have expressed their outrage over the death of the female worker.

Several workers organisations have announced a protest rally in the capital on 10 November to demand a minimum wage of Tk23,000 and to protest the death of workers.

The Garment Workers' Movement for Increased Wages, a coalition of 11 organisations including the Garment Workers Trade Union Center, has also announced a rally on Friday.

On 23 October, workers in several factories in Gazipur began protesting for higher wages. The protests escalated into violence and spread to other areas including Ashulia and Mirpur, culminating in the deaths of two workers on 30 October.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian on Tuesday announced a 56% wage increase from Tk8,000 to Tk12,500 after a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board. However, a section of workers rejected the decision, demanding a higher minimum wage.