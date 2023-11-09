44 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, surrounding areas to strengthen security measures at RMG factories

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:06 am

Related News

44 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, surrounding areas to strengthen security measures at RMG factories

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:06 am
BGB personnel have been deployed across the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP and its allies.File Photo/UNB
BGB personnel have been deployed across the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP and its allies.File Photo/UNB

The government has deployed 400 platoons of  Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) in Dhaka and surrounding districts to strengthen the security of garment factories.

At the same time, an adequate number of BGB is deployed across the country to control the law and order situation, BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam told The Business Standard on Thursday (9 November).

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A female garment worker was killed allegedly in "police firing" and around 10 others were injured during clashes between protesting workers and law enforcers in Gazipur's Konabari on Wednesday (8 November).

The clashes erupted a day after a section of workers rejected the government's newly set minimum wage of Tk12,500.

Factory owners say about 30 factories in Gazipur and Ashulia were closed on the day due to the unrest.

Meanwhile, garment workers have expressed their outrage over the death of the female worker.

Several workers organisations have announced a protest rally in the capital on 10 November to demand a minimum wage of Tk23,000 and to protest the death of workers.

The Garment Workers' Movement for Increased Wages, a coalition of 11 organisations including the Garment Workers Trade Union Center, has also announced a rally on Friday.

On 23 October, workers in several factories in Gazipur began protesting for higher wages. The protests escalated into violence and spread to other areas including Ashulia and Mirpur, culminating in the deaths of two workers on 30 October.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian on Tuesday announced a 56% wage increase from Tk8,000 to Tk12,500 after a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board. However, a section of workers rejected the decision, demanding a higher minimum wage.

 

Top News

RMG Protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

1h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

3h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

3h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

15h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

19h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

20h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

23h | TBS Career