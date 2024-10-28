43rd BCS: 2,064 appointed cadres asked to join office on 1 January

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:16 pm

Related News

43rd BCS: 2,064 appointed cadres asked to join office on 1 January

Earlier, on 15 October, the government appointed 2,064 candidates from the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to various cadres

UNB
28 October, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:16 pm
The logo of BPSC. Photo: UNB
The logo of BPSC. Photo: UNB

The government has asked the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres awarded appointments to join their respective offices from 1 January 2025 instead of 17 November 2024.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard today (28 October).

Earlier, on 15 October, the government appointed 2,064 candidates from the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to various cadres.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These appointments came nearly 10 months after the recommendation by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The New Recruitment Division of the ministry issued the appointment.

The appointments include 293 in the Administration cadre, 96 in the Police cadre, 25 in the Foreign Service cadre, 32 in the Audit and Accounts cadre, and 22 in the Information cadre.

The entire recruitment process for this BCS took almost four years to complete.

The results of the 43rd BCS were published by BPSC on December 26 last year, recommending a total of 2,805 candidates for recruitment, including 2,163 for cadre positions and 642 for non-cadre roles.

The preliminary exam for the 43rd BCS took place on October 29, 2021, with 442,832 applicants, the second-highest number of applicants in BCS history.

Top News

BCS / Bangladesh / appointment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

53m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos