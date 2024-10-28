43rd BCS: 2,064 appointed cadres asked to join office on 1 January

The government has asked the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres awarded appointments to join their respective offices from 1 January 2025 instead of 17 November 2024.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard today (28 October).

Earlier, on 15 October, the government appointed 2,064 candidates from the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to various cadres.

These appointments came nearly 10 months after the recommendation by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The New Recruitment Division of the ministry issued the appointment.

The appointments include 293 in the Administration cadre, 96 in the Police cadre, 25 in the Foreign Service cadre, 32 in the Audit and Accounts cadre, and 22 in the Information cadre.

The entire recruitment process for this BCS took almost four years to complete.

The results of the 43rd BCS were published by BPSC on December 26 last year, recommending a total of 2,805 candidates for recruitment, including 2,163 for cadre positions and 642 for non-cadre roles.

The preliminary exam for the 43rd BCS took place on October 29, 2021, with 442,832 applicants, the second-highest number of applicants in BCS history.