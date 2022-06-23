43% schools in Bangladesh lack basic sanitation facilities: UN agencies 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

43% schools in Bangladesh lack basic sanitation facilities: UN agencies 

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:47 pm
43% schools in Bangladesh lack basic sanitation facilities: UN agencies 

More than four in ten schools (43%) in Bangladesh lack basic sanitation facilities composed of gender-segregated toilets with privacy, according to a report by Unicef and WHO. 

In a joint fact sheet, the UN agencies noted that despite a steady decline in the proportion of schools without basic water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, deep inequalities persist between and within countries.

Schoolchildren in the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and fragile contexts are the most affected, and emerging data shows that few schools have disability-accessible WASH services.

According to the fact sheet, one in five schools (19%) lack safe drinking water in Bangladesh, impacting 8.5 million schoolchildren. 

The institutions also lack basic hygiene services composed of handwashing stations with water and soap (44%), impacting over 19 million schoolchildren. 

The report also highlights that 7% of schools in Bangladesh have no WASH facilities at all, meaning that over 3 million children go to a school where there is no safe drinking water, no latrine and no handwashing station.

 "Far too many children go to schools without safe drinking water, clean toilets, and soap for handwashing—making learning difficult," said Kelly Ann Naylor, UNICEF Director of Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Climate, Environment, Energy, and Disaster Risk Reduction. 
"The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of providing healthy and inclusive learning environments. To protect children's education, the road to recovery must include equipping schools with the most basic services to fight infectious diseases today and in the future," she added.

"Access to water, sanitation and hygiene is not only essential for effective infection prevention and control, but also a prerequisite for children's health, development and well-being," said Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health. "Schools should be settings where children thrive and not be subjected to hardship or infections due to lack of, or poorly maintained, basic infrastructure."

Top News

Sanitation / Schools

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

9h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

9m | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

1h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

2h | Videos
Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US