4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Tangail, Gazipur, Dhaka and nearby districts at 12:49pm today (17 September).

The earthquake's epicentre was in Tangail. It was 59km northwest of Dhaka Seismic Centre, according to a bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada said, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.2, originated in Sakhipur upazila of Tangail.

Polash further warned there is a high likelihood of more earthquakes occurring within the next 24 hours in that area.

Meanwhile, posts on the earthquake flooded social media soon after it happened. 

Netizens asked each other to confirm whether others had felt the tremors too.

"Mild tremor around Dhaka, Gazipur," one of the Facebook users wrote. Others commented they had felt the tremor from Uttara and other areas of the capital. 

Earthquake / Bangladesh / Dhaka

