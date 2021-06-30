42 companies to be awarded by industries ministry

The Ministry of Industries will award 42 companies of the country for their contributions to their respective sectors and the economy as a whole.

Of those, 23 will be conferred with the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020" and 19 will be honoured with the "President's Industrial Development Award 2019".

This will be the first time that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Award is being given in seven categories.

"The award will be given out every year from now on," Industries Ministry Deputy Secretary Mostaq Ahmed told The Business Standard.

The award was launched to recognise the contributions to the different industries and will act as an incentive, while encouraging innovation.

The ministry had launched the President's Industrial Development Award to recognise those setting up industries in the private sector, creating employment and making significant contributions to the country's economy.

The industries nominated for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award are -

Large Industry: Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jaj Bhuiyan Textile mills Ltd, Adury Apparels and Universal Jeans Ltd

Medium Industry: Auko Tex, Fortune Shoes, Rahimafroz Renewable Energy Ltd and Madhabdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd

Small Industry: Aman Plastic Industries, S R Handicrafts and Alim Industries Ltd

Micro Industry: M/S Karukala, Trim Tex Ltd and Janata Engineering

Hi-tech Industry: Service Engine Ltd, Super Star Electronics Ltd and Mir Telecom Ltd

Handicraft Industry: Classical Handmade Products Bd, Ayojon and Sonargaon Nakshi Katha Mahila Unnoyan Shongstha

Cottage Industry: Comilla Arts and Crafts, Rongmela Nari Kollan Shongstha and Agroj

The President's Industrial Development Award winners are -

Large Industry category: BRB Cables Industries, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, Mir Ceramic Ltd and Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd

Medium Industry: Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd, Noman Terry Towel Mills, Auko Tex and Crimson Rosella Seafood Ltd

Small Industry: Prome Agro Foods Ltd, Madhabdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd and APS Holdings Ltd

Micro Industries: Masco Dairy Enterprise, Khan Bakelite Products and Raven Agro Chemicals Ltd

Cottage Industry: CORR-The Jute Works and Shamsun Nahar Textile Mills

Hi-tech Industry: Walton Hi-Tech Industries ltd, Information Technology Consultations Ltd and Summit Communications Ltd