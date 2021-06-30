42 companies to be awarded by industries ministry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 09:06 pm

42 companies to be awarded by industries ministry

This will be the first time that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Award is being given in seven categories

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 09:06 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay

The Ministry of Industries will award 42 companies of the country for their contributions to their respective sectors and the economy as a whole.

Of those, 23 will be conferred with the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020" and 19 will be honoured with the "President's Industrial Development Award 2019". 

This will be the first time that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Award is being given in seven categories.

"The award will be given out every year from now on," Industries Ministry Deputy Secretary Mostaq Ahmed told The Business Standard. 

The award was launched to recognise the contributions to the different industries and will act as an incentive, while encouraging innovation.

The ministry had launched the President's Industrial Development Award to recognise those setting up industries in the private sector, creating employment and making significant contributions to the country's economy.

The industries nominated for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award are -

Large Industry: Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jaj Bhuiyan Textile mills Ltd, Adury Apparels and Universal Jeans Ltd

Medium Industry: Auko Tex, Fortune Shoes, Rahimafroz Renewable Energy Ltd and Madhabdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd

Small Industry: Aman Plastic Industries, S R Handicrafts and Alim Industries Ltd

Micro Industry: M/S Karukala, Trim Tex Ltd and Janata Engineering

Hi-tech Industry: Service Engine Ltd, Super Star Electronics Ltd and Mir Telecom Ltd

Handicraft Industry: Classical Handmade Products Bd, Ayojon and Sonargaon Nakshi Katha Mahila Unnoyan Shongstha

Cottage Industry: Comilla Arts and Crafts, Rongmela Nari Kollan Shongstha and Agroj

The President's Industrial Development Award winners are -

Large Industry category: BRB Cables Industries, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Ltd, Mir Ceramic Ltd and Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd

Medium Industry: Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd, Noman Terry Towel Mills, Auko Tex and Crimson Rosella Seafood Ltd

Small Industry: Prome Agro Foods Ltd, Madhabdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd and APS Holdings Ltd

Micro Industries: Masco Dairy Enterprise, Khan Bakelite Products and Raven Agro Chemicals Ltd

Cottage Industry: CORR-The Jute Works and Shamsun Nahar Textile Mills

Hi-tech Industry: Walton Hi-Tech Industries ltd, Information Technology Consultations Ltd and Summit Communications Ltd

Top News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020 / President's Industrial Development Award 2019

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

3h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

6h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  