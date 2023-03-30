41 eminent citizens express concern over DSA case against Prothom Alo editor

Forty-one prominent citizens of the country on Thursday issued a joint statement calling for withdrawal of case filed against Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and Journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams under the Digital Security Act (DSA). 

They also urged authorities concerned to take necessary initiatives to repeal the Digital Security Act.

"If anyone is aggrieved by a report published in the media, there is a press council law in the country to resolve the issue," the citizens said in a statement.

The statement was issued by eminent photographer Shahidul Alam, Economist Professor Anu Muhammad, Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dhaka University Professor for Journalism Robayet Ferdous, writer and activist Professor Rehnuma Ahmed, among others.

Terming Shams' detention as a 'violation of law' the citizens said such filing of cases and making arrests stifles media freedom and freedom of expression.

Prothom Alo editor sued under DSA, correspondent sent to jail

"We call for an immediate repeal of the Digital Security Act," they said adding, "Digital Security Act is being misused to torture journalists and to suppress dissent and criticism of the government."

"A culture of fear has developed in the country. As a result, many people are not able to speak their mind freely," the statement reads.

It added, "If this situation does not change soon, the ideal profession and glory of journalism in the country will be lost."

Other signatories also include former Vice-Chancellor of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology Prof Abdul Latif Masum, human rights activist Nur Khan Liton, former diplomat Shakib Ali, Supreme Court lawyer advocate Subrata Chowdhury, writer and researcher Altaf Parvez, writer and politician Firoz Ahmed, and writer and journalist Farooq Wasif.

Prothom Alo editor / DSA case

