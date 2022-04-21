41% of boro paddy harvesting completed in haor areas

Bangladesh

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, boro paddy has been planted in 4 lakh 52 thousand 138 hectares of land in Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj and Sunamganj

More often than not, the very production cost of the farmers does not get covered by the value of sales, let alone yield profit. Photo: Rehman Asad
More often than not, the very production cost of the farmers does not get covered by the value of sales, let alone yield profit. Photo: Rehman Asad

Harvesting of more than 40% of boro paddies in the haor areas has been completed, as of 20 April, said the Ministry of Agriculture.

Of these, 38% was harvested in Kishoreganj, 73% in Netrokona, 29% in Brahmanbaria, 37% in Sylhet, 36% in Moulvibazar, 25% in Habiganj and 42% in Sunamganj, said a press release.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, boro paddy has been planted in 4 lakh 52 thousand 138 hectares of land in Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj and Sunamganj.  Meanwhile, 4 lakh 98 thousand 180 hectares of land has been harvested in non-haor lands. Total 9 lakh 50 thousand 318 hectares of land of paddy field have been harvested.

Out of this, paddy of 9,600 hectares of land has been affected by heavy rains and landslides, which is one percent of total cultivation, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, considering the heavy rains, hill slides and hostile weather, it has been instructed to harvest paddy from the haor areas as soon as it is 80% ripe.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture is providing necessary assistance to the farmers for speedy harvesting of ripe paddy. Adequate allocation of combine harvester and reaper has been brought from other districts as well.

At present about 1,700 combine harvesters and reapers are harvesting paddy in haor areas. Of which 1,100 combine harvesters are local and 350 combine harvesters are imported or from other districts.

 

 

