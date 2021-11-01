40th Annual Commanders Conference of Army Service Corps held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 05:32 pm

The 40th Annual Commanders Conference of the Army Service Corps (ASC) of the Bangladesh Army was held at the Army Service Corps Centre and School (ASCC&S) in Jahanabad Cantonment in Khulna.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the conference on Monday, said an ISPR press release.

The Army Chief gave his guidance and advice to the military officers and Army Service Corps commanders present at the Annual Command Conference-2021.

In his speech, he emphasised on sophisticated, pragmatic and innovative thinking training consistent with technological advances in modern warfare.

He commemorated the martyred members of ASC in the war of independence with due respect.  

The Chief of Army Staff also lauded the role of Army Service Corps members in home and abroad and congratulated every member of the corps.

ISPR

