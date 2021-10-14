40km tailback on Sirajganj roads  

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 02:06 pm

Tailback on a Sirajganj road. Photo: Collected
Tailback on a Sirajganj road. Photo: Collected

Severe gridlock has been created on at least 40km of roads on three routes surrounding Hatikumrul square in Sirajganj on Thursday.

The traffic jam drove vehicles through key entrances of Sirajganj city in search of alternate routes, reports Jago News. 

According to Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the congestion spread in the area of ​​20 km from Saidabad to Hatikumrul square on Bangabandhu Bridge Western Highway, 15 km from Hatikumrul to Bhuiyanganti and 5 km from Hatikumrul to Naimuri Bazar routes for the renovation of Nalka Bridge. 

Hatikumrul Highway Police Traffic Inspector Rafiqul Islam said vehicles are moving on one side of the dilapidated Nalka Bridge causing the tailback as repairs are underway. 

Sirajganj District Traffic Inspector Salekuzzaman said RHD has started repair work on Nalka Bridge for which the traffic jam is increasing.

"However, the traffic police is working to reduce the congestion," he added. 

Sirajganj RHD Executive Engineer Didarul Alam Tarafdar said it would take another two to three days to complete the renovation of the bridge and repair the surrounding roads.

RHD sources said the condition of the ageing Nalka Bridge deteriorated for an excessive load of North-bound vehicles following the inauguration of Bangabandhu bridge in 1998 as no significant reparation works were done since its inception in 1988. 
 

