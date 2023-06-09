408 killed in 491 road accidents in May: Road Safety Foundation

A total of 408 people were killed in 491 road accidents across the country in May, said a report by Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

The accidents also left 631 people injured, said the RSF report prepared based on data from 9 national dailies, 7 online news portals and electronic media.

Among the casualties,141 people died in 156 motorcycle accidents, which is 34.55% of the total deaths.

During this period, 4 people were killed and 2 people were missing in 6 boating accidents.

23 people were killed and 6 injured in 25 railway accidents.

According to RSF's analysis, a total of 165 (33.60%) of the accidents occurred on national highways, 201 (40.93%) on regional roads, 73 (14.86%) on rural roads, 48 (9.77%) on city roads and 4 (0.81%) occurred in other locations.

Of the accidents, 71 (14.46%) were head-on collisions, 236 (48.06%) lost control, 107 (21.79%) pedestrians were hit/pushed, 54 (10.99%) rear-end vehicles and 23 (4. 68%) occurred due to other causes.