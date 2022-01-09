4,000km of highways to be updated to 4-6 lanes: Road transport secy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 02:38 pm

56km of flyovers also to be constructed, says Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam

Photo: Mumit M.
Photo: Mumit M.

All existing highways will be updated to four to six lanes, said Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam.

The country, at present, has a road network of some 22,000km – of which 4,000km are highways. These highways will be upgraded to four to six lanes in phases.

Md Nazrul Islam made the statement on Sunday during a contract signing ceremony between the Roads and Highways Division and the Consortium of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCCCL) and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) held at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital.

Under the agreement, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) authority will upgrade the 13.50km highway from Hatirjheel-Rampura-Banasree-Amulia-Demra to a 4-lane expressway at a cost of about Tk3,300 crore.

The CCCCCL and CRBC will invest Tk2,094 crore and the Bangladesh government will invest Tk1,209 crore in this project.

The secretary also said, "We are working to build Sonar Bangla [Golden Bengal] envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"All highways will gradually be revamped to four to six lanes. Work has already begun to develop the existing four lanes into six."

"Around 56km of flyovers will also be constructed across the country in the coming days.

"Under this initiative, at least 13km [of flyover] will have four lanes and will connect Dhaka with Narayanganj," the secretary added.

Today's event was attended by MP Rawshan Ara Mannan, chairman of the parliamentary committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, PPPA CEO Sultana Afroz, and Roads and Highways Division (RHD) Chief Engineer Md Abdus Sabur among others.

