4,000 medical team ready to serve flood-hit areas

Some 4,000 medical teams of the health services department stand ready to ensure health management in the flood-affected areas of 11 districts including Sylhet-Sunamganj, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The minister said the leave of doctors, nurses and health workers at all levels in the Sylhet region has been cancelled.

Despite the unfavourable environment, authorities are sending as many water purification tablets, saline, medicines and food as possible, said the health minister after the inaugural ceremony of Bangladesh Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis summit 2022 at Hotel Radisson Blu in the capital on Sunday.

Zahid Maleque said, "A control room has been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services to monitor the flood situation. Besides 200 teams have been formed in the Sylhet region."

Asked if he would take steps to set up a floating medical centre, he said, "Flood happens every year but the health ministry does not have its own helicopter, water ambulance or any other transport system. We will raise the matter with the government."