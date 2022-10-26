4,000 kg sugar seized in Ctg, sold on open market at fair price

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 08:47 pm

Two traders were fined Tk80,000 for selling the product at high prices

Two traders were fined Tk80,000 for selling the product at high prices

File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive in Chattogram city, seized 4,141 kilograms of sugar from two grocery shops and arranged to sell it at a fair price.

For breaching the rule of posting a price list, and selling products at a higher price, the DNCRP officials also fined two organisations Tk80,000. 

DNCRP Assistant Director Didar Hossain conducted the drive in the port city's Pahartali area on Wednesday. 

During the drive, the directorate seized 261 sacks of 50 kg sugar bags from two shops in Pahartali Bazaar for not displaying a sugar price list, not providing printed vouchers, and selling the product at a higher price, said Nasreen Akhter, assistant director of the directorate. 

She said "181 sacks of sugar were seized from Farooq Trading and 80 sacks from North Bengal Trading which they stored in two warehouses illegally."

Later, the President of Pahartali Bazaar Traders Association was tasked to sell the seized sugar at a fair price, she said.

Farooq Trading was fined Tk50,000 and North Bengal Trading Tk30,000, for this wrongdoing.

