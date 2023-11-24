4,000 BNP men arrested after announcement of election schedule: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that more than 3,875 BNP leaders and workers have been arrested "illegally" since the announcement of the schedule for the 12th national elections.

At least three activists have died during this period, he claimed during a virtual press conference on Friday (24 November).

Rizvi said that since the announcement of the schedule on 15 November, 125 cases have been filed across the country against BNP leaders and activists. More than 14,690 activists have been accused in these cases.

More than 3,875 activists have been arrested in these cases.

Meanwhile, three people have died and 537 were injured in the attacks by law enforcement forces and leaders and activists of the ruling party since the election schedule was announced.

Besides, 290 activists were arrested across the country in the last 24 hours and one person was killed, he added.

The senior joint secretary general of BNP said that 18,871 leaders and workers of the party have been arrested since 28 July after the party started simultaneous movement to overthrow the government. Cases have been filed against 68,803 BNP men and 16 people died including a journalist.

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th national elections.

The BNP, Jamaat and a few other parties have long been demanding the national polls be held under a non-party neutral caretaker administration while the ruling Awami League maintains that the election will take place as per the constitution, under the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The political standoff turned to an escalation on 28 October, when the AL, BNP and Jamaat convened rallies in the capital, resulting in the death of a constable, injuries and fierce clashes in downtown Dhaka.

The BNP rally was suspended midway by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, who also announced a hartal for the next day. He was arrested the next day. This was followed by arrests of other senior BNP leaders, including Amir Khosru and Moazzem Hussain.

BNP enforced a hartal and blockades the following days while Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties, who held similar demands, also called similar programmes.

Also on the day of the election schedule announcement, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and some other parties were observing the fifth phase of their blockade. In the evening, the BNP brought out processions across the country protesting the announcement of the schedule