4,000 BNP men arrested after announcement of election schedule: Rizvi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

4,000 BNP men arrested after announcement of election schedule: Rizvi

Besides, 290 activists were arrested across the country in the last 24 hours and one person was killed, claimed the BNP leader

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 08:12 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that more than 3,875 BNP leaders and workers have been arrested "illegally" since the announcement of the schedule for the 12th national elections.

At least three activists have died during this period, he claimed during a virtual press conference on Friday (24 November).

Rizvi said that since the announcement of the schedule on 15 November, 125 cases have been filed across the country against BNP leaders and activists. More than 14,690 activists have been accused in these cases.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More than 3,875 activists have been arrested in these cases.

Meanwhile, three people have died and 537 were injured in the attacks by law enforcement forces and leaders and activists of the ruling party since the election schedule was announced.

Besides, 290 activists were arrested across the country in the last 24 hours and one person was killed, he added.

The senior joint secretary general of BNP said that 18,871 leaders and workers of the party have been arrested since 28 July after the party started simultaneous movement to overthrow the government. Cases have been filed against 68,803 BNP men and 16 people died including a journalist.

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th national elections.

The BNP, Jamaat and a few other parties have long been demanding the national polls be held under a non-party neutral caretaker administration while the ruling Awami League maintains that the election will take place as per the constitution, under the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.   

The political standoff turned to an escalation on 28 October, when the AL, BNP and Jamaat convened rallies in the capital, resulting in the death of a constable, injuries and fierce clashes in downtown Dhaka.  

The BNP rally was suspended midway by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, who also announced a hartal for the next day. He was arrested the next day. This was followed by arrests of other senior BNP leaders, including Amir Khosru and Moazzem Hussain.

BNP enforced a hartal and blockades the following days while Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties, who held similar demands, also called similar programmes.

Also on the day of the election schedule announcement, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and some other parties were observing the fifth phase of their blockade. In the evening, the BNP brought out processions across the country protesting the announcement of the schedule

Top News

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / arrest / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

9h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

10h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

12h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

24m | TBS Stories
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

4h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

23h | TBS Economy