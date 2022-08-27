400 sued over BNP-police clash in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 06:43 pm

Three cases have been filed against 400 unnamed BNP leaders and activists over Friday's clash between BNP men and police in Kalipur area of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram. 

Sixty-six BNP men were named in the case including former president of Chattogram south district BNP Jafrul Islam Chowdhury, convener of south district BNP Abu Sufiyan and member secretary Mostak Ahmed.

Banshkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Kamal Uddin told The Business Standard that three separate cases have been filed against the BNP men on charge of obstructing government work, blocking traffic movement and creating panic.

Six accused have been filed during drives in different areas of the city.

On Friday, BNP leaders were holding a rally blocking the road. Police came under attack while trying to prevent them. 

Seven police members have been injured in the incident.
 

BNP-Police clash

