400 families to get new homes under shelter project in Kasba

Around 400 homeless families will be given new homes in May as the shelter project nears completion at Kharera union in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazia.

Kasba upazila Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masud Ul Alam said the shelter project is the country's largest project with four hundred houses in a 12.35-acre area.

Photo: TBS.

"More than 350 workers are working day and night to complete the construction quickly. We hope the houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in May," added the UNO.

The Kasba upazila administration took the initiative to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabanghu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The construction began in January after preparing 12.35 acres of land. Now the construction of the roofs is ongoing.

According to upazila administration sources, each house built on two decimals of land will have two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet. Mosques, temples, markets, schools, cemeteries, and ponds will be constructed in the area.

The construction cost of each house has been estimated at Tk2.59 lakh, and an additional Tk4,000 as the cost of transporting goods.