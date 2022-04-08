400 families to get new homes under shelter project in Kasba

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 11:04 am

400 families to get new homes under shelter project in Kasba

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 11:04 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Around 400 homeless families will be given new homes in May as the shelter project nears completion at Kharera union in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazia.

Kasba upazila Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masud Ul Alam said the shelter project is the country's largest project with four hundred houses in a 12.35-acre area.

Photo: TBS.
Photo: TBS.

"More than 350 workers are working day and night to complete the construction quickly. We hope the houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in May," added the UNO.

The Kasba upazila administration took the initiative to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabanghu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The construction began in January after preparing 12.35 acres of land. Now the construction of the roofs is ongoing.

According to upazila administration sources, each house built on two decimals of land will have two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet. Mosques, temples, markets, schools, cemeteries, and ponds will be constructed in the area.

The construction cost of each house has been estimated at Tk2.59 lakh, and an additional Tk4,000 as the cost of transporting goods.

Top News

shelter project / Kasaba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Tales of a homecoming

1h | Panorama
Although Bangladesh&#039;s per capita GDP exceeded that of India in current USD, it still lags India by 22 percentage points in terms of purchasing power parity. Photo: TBS

In terms of purchasing power parity, Bangladesh still has a long way to go

3h | Panorama
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

3h | Features
The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

1h | Videos
Read book to succeed

Read book to succeed

2h | Videos
Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

2h | Videos
Types of cheese

Types of cheese

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma