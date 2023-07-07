40 metres of spur dam in Sirajganj washed away in Jamuna

About 40 meters of solid spur-1 dam in Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj collapsed in the early hours of Friday as the water level of the Jamuna River continued to rise.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, executive engineer of the Water Development Board, said due to the rise in the water level in the Jamuna River for the last few days, some parts of the Solid Spur-1 collapsed.

"On receiving the information, we rushed to the spot and found that about 40 meters of the solid spur had collapsed," Mahbub said.

Efforts are on to prevent the collapse by dropping geo bags and the matter has been reported to the senior officials of the Water Development Board (BWDB), he added.

The 300-metre spur dam was constructed in 1997 at Meghai Kheaghat area with the efforts of the then home minister late Mohammad Nasim to protect Kazipur upazila from the erosion of the Jamuna.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kazi Anik Islam said, if the spur dam collapses completely, Kazipur thana, upazila food warehouse, sub-registrar office, Kazipur Sadar Union Parishad building and various government institutions of the upazila will be threatened.