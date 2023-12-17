40 citizens urge govt to dissolve parliament to facilitate fair elections

Forty eminent citizens of the country have urged the government to dissolve the current parliament by the third week of January and arrange for the 12th national election within the subsequent 90 days.

In a statement released on Sunday, the signatories expressed deep concern, saying that the "government and the Election Commission are taking measures to hold a one-sided election on 7 January."

Among the signatories are notable figures such as former adviser to the caretaker government and ex-president of Shujan, M Hafizuddin Khan; former Bangladesh Bank governor, Saleh Uddin Ahmed; former election commissioner, Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hussain; economist, Dr Anu Muhammad; former cabinet secretary, Ali Imam Majumder; PRI Executive Director and economist, Dr Ahsan H Mansur; photographer, Dr Shahidul Alam; and Supreme Court lawyer, Advocate Shahdeen Malik.

The signatories pointed out that opposition party leaders and activists have been systematically eliminated from the electoral landscape through arbitrary cases, arrests, controversial legal proceedings, and torture.

They argued that the upcoming 7 January election is poised to be dominated by ruling party nominees, with only their symbolic and loyal party candidates. This, they believe, will deprive the citizens of Bangladesh of the opportunity to choose a genuine alternative and prevent the determination of true public representation through the election.

Highlighting the consequences of previous rigged elections, the eminent citizens stated that such elections have eroded government accountability, subjugated state institutions to party governments, undermined economic governance, and weakened the rule of law and good governance.

They called on the Election Commission and the government to take immediate steps to organise a new election, fostering opportunities for the participation of all parties and ensuring fair competition.

Advocating for the dissolution of the parliament in accordance with Article 123(3)(b) of the constitution, they said such a step would allow sufficient time and opportunity to engage in a dialogue with the opposition party regarding the polls-time government, release or grant bail to opposition leaders and activists, and announce a new election schedule for a fair, impartial, and competitive election.

The signatories also issued a warning, stating that if the government continues its policy of repression against the opposition party without taking the aforementioned action, the crisis of legitimacy will persist, leading to increased social unrest and disruptions to the strength, potential, and future of the Bangladesh state.