40 arrested in 2 cases against BNP activists in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 11:20 am

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Two cases have been filed against BNP activists in Chattogram on charges of vandalism during the party's strike on 29 October.

Police filed two separate cases in the port city's Akbar Shah and Pahartali police stations in this regard on Monday (30 October). 

BNP claimed  40 of its activists have been arrested in the cases. 

In the case filed with Akbar Shah police station, the names of 18 people have been mentioned. They have been accused of vandalising cars on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

"During the strike, vehicles moving on the road were vandalised. Three people were arrested from the spot. A case has been filed against 18 people," said Wali Uddin Akbar, officer-in-charge of Akbar Shah police station.

Meanwhile, another case has been filed with the Pahartali police station against 29 people on the charge of vandalising vehicles during the strike.

"We have arrested 29 people. A case has been filed against those directly involved in the vandalism after seeing the CCTV footage," Pahartali police station OC Zahir Uddin said.

Idris Ali, in charge of the district BNP, said police have filed two cases against BNP leaders and workers in Akbar Shah and Pahartali police stations.

"The police conducted house-to-house searches of our leaders and activists in the city. 40 activists have been arrested," he added.

