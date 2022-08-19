4 female workers killed in Sreemangal tea garden landslide

Total four female tea garden workers have been crushed to death while collecting soil from a foothill in Moulvibazar.

This tragic incident occurred at the Lakhaichara Tea Garden under Kalighat Union of Sreemangal at around 11am on Friday (19 August).

"The four tea garden workers had gone to collect soil to renovate their house," Sreemangal Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard; adding that three of the deceased were of the same family .

"As the hill is very high and the soil was soft, a landslide occurred. The four women died on the spot," he added.

The deceased have been identified as -- Hira Rani Bhoumik, 34, Rina Bhoumik, 20, Purnima Puni, 23, and Radha Moni Mahali, 34.