4 wards of South City marked as dengue red zone

Four wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been identified as "Red Zones".

Dhaka South City Corporation says that the residents of wards 5, 22, 53 and 60 of the city corporation are at dire risk of dengue infection.

Dhaka South City Corporation Public Relations Officer Abu Naser told The Business Standard that out of 75 wards under the jurisdiction of South City Corporation, those four wards have been marked red because more than 10 patients are found there in a week. Mosquito control activities have been intensified in those wards.

Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Sunday, "Marking an area red means it's dangerous. The number of patients there may increase. That is why we identified the areas as red and informed residents."

"We will conduct day-long special cleaning and thorough drives using larvicide in the morning and adulticide in the afternoon by connecting with schools administrations, mosque authorities, madrasas, houses owners, owners of all establishments, all social organisations, red crescent, and scouts," he added.

Earlier on 23 August, the mayor of South City said that if more than 10 dengue patients are found in a ward in a week, that ward will be declared a "red marked" area and a day-long special thorough drives will be conducted in the respective wards.

The areas under Ward No. 5 in the red zone include – Mayakanan, Sabuj Bagh, North Mugdapara Deputy Colony, Ahmed Bagh, Rajarbagh North and South, Kadamtala Basabo and East Basabo areas.

Ward number 22 includes – Maneswar Road, Maneswar Lane, Baddanagar Lane, Borhanpur Lane, Kulal Mahan Lane, Kazirbagh Lane, Nabipur Lane, Hazaribagh Lane, Hazaribagh Road, Kalungar, Enayetganj, Ganakatuli, Bhangi Colony, Nilambar Saha Road.

Ward No. 53 covers - West Jurain Muradpur Holdings 1 to 46, 24/3, Road No. 1, East Jurain, Faridabad, Kadamtali.

Ward number 60 includes - Nurpur-1, Nurpur-2, Paterbagh, Muktadhara, Islambagh (Rasulbagh, Rahmatbagh, Shahjalalbagh), Palashpur, Janatabagh, Smritidhara, South Rayerbagh, Merajnagar (Daniya part), Madinabagh, South Janatabagh, 1744 Palashpur.