4 villages inundated as dam collapses in Feni

Total four villages in Fulgazi upazila have been flooded following the collapse of a portion of the River Muhuri dam due to heavy rains and an onrush of hilly water.

Vast areas of North Daulatpur, South Daulatpur, Ghaniyamora and Bairagpur of Fulgazi sadar union were flooded following the collapse of the embankment, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Fulgazi Ashrafur Nahar.

"We are observing the situation constantly," she added.

A vast tract of cropland went underwater and many fish enclosures were washed away by floodwaters that also damaged many houses and roads in the area.

Zahir Uddin, executive engineer of Feni Water Development Board, said in the morning the water in the River Muhuri was flowing below the danger level. If it does not rain anymore, the water will recede quickly, he hopes.

The Water Development Board will take necessary measures after inspecting the damaged area, he said, adding that repair work will start as soon as the water recedes.