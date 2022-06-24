4 teachers among 5 killed in Naogaon truck crash

Five people, including four school and madrasa teachers, were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Naogaon.

Another female teacher was seriously injured in the accident that took place around 8am on Friday (24 June) at the Bablatala intersection of Naogaon Sadar Upazila on Naogaon-Rajshahi highway.

Witnesses and relatives of the deceased said that five teachers including two women from Niamatpur upazila of the district were coming to Naogaon Namazgarh Gauchul Azam Kamil Madrasa in an autorickshaw to take part in a training on preparation of creative question and answer sheet evaluation.

As the autorickshaw reached the intersection, a truck hit the vehicle from the opposite direction leaving five people including the driver dead on spot.

The deceased were identified as Lelin Sarkar, 50, assistant teacher (Bangla) of Amkura Ashraful Ulum Dakhil Madrasa in Niamatpur upazila; Maqbul Hossain, 45, assistant teacher (mathematics) of Belkapur High School; Delwar Hossain, 42, assistant teacher (mathematics) of Panihara High School; Jannatun Ferdous (40), assistant teacher (science) of Gujishahar High School; and autorickshaw driver Selim (45) of Dangapara village in the upazila.

The injured was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 36, an assistant teacher (science) of Karidah High School. She was taken to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital. They were all from Niamatpur upazila.

Naogaon District Education Officer Lutfur Rahman said a training on preparation of creative questions has been organised at Namazgarh Gausul Azam Kamil Madrasa from 24-30 June.

Naogaon Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Nazrul Islam said firefighters recovered five bodies from the spot upon information.

The truck driver went on the run since the accident, said the police officer adding that a case was being filed over the accident.