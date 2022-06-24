4 teachers among 5 killed in Naogaon truck crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

4 teachers among 5 killed in Naogaon truck crash

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 04:18 pm
4 teachers among 5 killed in Naogaon truck crash

Five people, including four school and madrasa teachers, were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Naogaon. 

Another female teacher was seriously injured in the accident that took place around 8am on Friday (24 June) at the Bablatala intersection of Naogaon Sadar Upazila on Naogaon-Rajshahi highway. 

Witnesses and relatives of the deceased said that five teachers including two women from Niamatpur upazila of the district were coming to Naogaon Namazgarh Gauchul Azam Kamil Madrasa in an autorickshaw to take part in a training on preparation of creative question and answer sheet evaluation.

As the autorickshaw reached the intersection, a truck hit the vehicle from the opposite direction leaving five people including the driver dead on spot.

The deceased were identified as Lelin Sarkar, 50, assistant teacher (Bangla) of Amkura Ashraful Ulum Dakhil Madrasa in Niamatpur upazila; Maqbul Hossain, 45, assistant teacher (mathematics) of Belkapur High School; Delwar Hossain, 42, assistant teacher (mathematics) of Panihara High School; Jannatun Ferdous (40), assistant teacher (science) of Gujishahar High School;  and autorickshaw driver Selim (45) of Dangapara village in the upazila.

The injured was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 36, an assistant teacher (science) of Karidah High School. She was taken to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital. They were all from Niamatpur upazila.

Naogaon District Education Officer Lutfur Rahman said a training on preparation of creative questions has been organised at Namazgarh Gausul Azam Kamil Madrasa from 24-30 June. 

Naogaon Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Nazrul Islam said firefighters recovered five bodies from the spot upon information. 

The truck driver went on the run since the accident, said the police officer adding that a case was being filed over the accident. 

Top News

Naogaon / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

8h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

9h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

10h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

19m | Videos
LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

4h | Videos
Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

9h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday