4 Tea Board employees get integrity award

Four officials of Bangladesh Tea Board received the National Integrity Award in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

BTB chairman Major General Ashraful Islam handed over honorary crests and certificates among the awardees at an event on Monday (22 August).

The recipients are: Public Relations and Labor Welfare Officer Rajibul Hasan, Stenographer cum computer operator Yasin Arafat, office assistant cum computer operator Aminul Islam and office assistant Aminur Islam.

