4 sustain burn injuries in explosion from gas leakage in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 09:22 am

Related News

4 sustain burn injuries in explosion from gas leakage in Narayanganj

UNB
16 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 09:22 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four people were injured in an explosion from a gas leak in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

The injured are Miraj Hossain, 18, Semin Hossain, 22, Jummon, 30, and Kabir Hossain, 40. All of them are from the Murapara area of the upazila.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon while lighting a fire lamp (agor batti).

The injured were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment.

One of the four injured, Jummon, is in a critical condition. He suffered 20% burns on his body. The rest are in the 5% range, said Dr Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the hospital.

Top News

Narayanganj / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country