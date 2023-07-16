4 sustain burn injuries in explosion from gas leakage in Narayanganj

Four people were injured in an explosion from a gas leak in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

The injured are Miraj Hossain, 18, Semin Hossain, 22, Jummon, 30, and Kabir Hossain, 40. All of them are from the Murapara area of the upazila.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon while lighting a fire lamp (agor batti).

The injured were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment.

One of the four injured, Jummon, is in a critical condition. He suffered 20% burns on his body. The rest are in the 5% range, said Dr Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the hospital.