4 shops fined in Chattogram for not having signboards in Bangla

Owners of four shops in Chattogram have been fined for not displaying signboards in Bangla.

A mobile court led by Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelli set the fines.

Flavours Premium Sweets in GEC intersection was fined Tk5,000, Gentle Park Tk2,000, Aheli Restaurant Tk2,000, and Wasa intersection's Sizzle Tk2,000.

Four shopkeepers in the city's Kazir Deuri Bazar were also fined Tk4,000 for selling products in polythene bags.