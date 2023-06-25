4 sentenced to death for war crimes in Jessore

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh on Sunday (25 June) sentenced four people to death for committing crimes against humanity in Bagherpara, Jessore during the Liberation War in 1971.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam gave the verdict today after they were found to be involved in murder, abduction and torturing.

The accused are Md Amjad Hossain Mollah, Md Wahab Molla, Md Mahtab Biswas and Md Fossiar Rahman Mollah.

Originally, the accused were five. With one dead and the other three absconding, Amjad was the only one present during the announcement of the verdict.

The investigation of this case started on 4 April, 2016, and ended on 16 April, 2018.