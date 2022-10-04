4 secure bail in Rahima Begum abduction case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:30 pm

A Khulna court has granted bail to four people who were arrested in a case filed over the disappearance of Rahima Begum.

Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mahmuda Khanam passed the order after hearing the bail petitions Tuesday (4 October).

The four are - Golam Kibria, Mohiuddin, Rafiqul Islam Palash, and Md Jewel, said Abul Kalam Azad, the bench assistant of the court.

Khulna unit Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Mushfiqur Rahman said, "Rahima Begum's husband Belal Howladar was not granted bail at the hearing and sent back to jail."

Meanwhile, Helal Sharif, who was also arrested in this case did not get bail after his papers were presented at Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Helal Sharif's wife Monira Akhter said that the bail hearing is likely to be held on Thursday.

Rahima, whose family claimed she had gone missing, was found after 29 days on 24 September, but not before her family members had filed a case, leading to six arrests.

Police initially suspected that she had left her home due to some family dispute over land.  

On Friday (23 September), three daughters of Rahima Begum, including Mariam, claimed that the body of a woman, recovered 12 days ago in Mymensingh, was their mother's.

However, the police rescued Rahima from a house in Faridpur on 24 September.

Rahima Begum

