4 police officials removed over OC Pradeep’s phone use at court

Four police officials have been removed from duty today after former Teknaf Pollice Station Officer-in-Charge Pradeep Kumar Das, the prime accused of Sinha murder case, was found using mobile device at court.

A probe committee will also be formed to investigate the incident.

Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police (SP) Hasanuzzaman confirmed the news saying four policemen, including STI Shahab Uddin, have been withdrawn and attached to the police lines.

In a viral photograph, Pradeep was seen talking on his mobile phone while a witness was testifying in the murder case of retired Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

After the image and video of the incident went viral, it sparked a nationwide controversy.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Faridul Alam said the image of Pradeep talking over his mobile phone was not from Tuesday.

"On that day, the colour of his vest was different. The picture may be of the first day of testimony (Monday)," he said adding that the contacts he spoke to must be investigated.

At that time, plaintiff Sharmin Shahria Ferdous was testifying in the Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court. At around 12pm, Pradeep was seen using his phone while standing with 14 other accused at the court.

According to a witness of the incident, Pradeep was speaking to multiple contacts and was supplied the phone by a policeman on duty.

Meanwhile, Sharmin Ferdous demanded exemplary punishment for those involved, including OC Pradeep and Liaquat, noting that people across the country were watching the verdict in Sinha's murder trial.

In regards to the court proceedings in the case, Assistant Public Prosecutor (PP) at the session judge's court Faridul Alam said that the court will take evidence in the case for three days in a row including today.

Out of 83 witnesses in the case, 15 including the plaintiff have been summoned to testify in these three days.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on 31 July last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liaqat Ali on 5 August.