4 police officers charged for attempted killing in 'crossfire'

A court in the port city has charged six people including four police officers for attempting to kill a man in a "staged crossfire incident" and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate into the crime.

Kamrul Islam, assistant ward master at a private hospital for mothers and children in Agrabad, Chattogram city, filed the case in this connection on Wednesday with the court of metropolitan magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam.

Kamrul also claims a multipurpose cooperative conspired with the police to file a false case against him after he sought to recover one lakh taka he had parked with the cooperative.

Those facing charges in the crossfire case include Mohiuddin Ahmed, an inspector of the special branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Rabiul Islam Bhuiyan, an assistant-sub inspector at a police station in the port city as well as KM Jannat Sajal and Mangal Bikash Chakma, both serving as assistant sub-inspectors in Sylhet district.

KM Jannat Sajal and Mangal Bikash Chakma had also served as assistant sub-inspectors in the police station of Chattogram port area and the detective branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, respectively.

According to the case filing, the officers picked up the plaintiff Kamrul from his working place in Agrabad on 10 September 2019 for a citywide tour in a police van. During the tour, the officers demanded one lakh taka from Kamrul and otherwise threatened to file a false case against him. At this time, a revolver was put to his head in a bid to frame the potential killing as a death in crossfire, the plaintiff claims.

After the nightlong tour, Kamrul was sent to prison in a case on stealing. He was released on bail four days after this case was lodged. Later, attempts were also made to arrest him as a fugitive in a narcotics case.

Kamrul's lawyer, Jewel Das, says the case has been filed under the sections 385-387, 364 and 307 for harassment with false cases and attempted killing in a framed crossfire incident. The court has taken into consideration all the mentioned sections to order the PBI to submit an investigation report.