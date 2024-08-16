4 more advisers sworn in to interim government

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 04:49 pm

The new advisers are Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder and former director general of Border Guard Bangladesh Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury

Screengrab from a video shows four new advisers taking oath at Bangabhaban on Friday (16 August)
Screengrab from a video shows four new advisers taking oath at Bangabhaban on Friday (16 August)

Four more advisers to the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, were sworn in today (16 August).

Around 4:10pm, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath-taking ceremony at Bangabhaban.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the proceedings.

The new advisers are Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder and former director general of Border Guard Bangladesh Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

With the additions, the total number of advisers has reached 21.

Other advisers also were present at the ceremony.

Dr Yunus, along with 13 other advisers — Salehuddin Ahmed, Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain, Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman, Hassan Ariff, Touhid Hossain, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Sharmeen Murshid, AFM Khalid Hossain, Farida Akhter, Nurjahan Begum, Nahid Islam, and Asif Mahmud —were sworn in on 8 August.

On 11 August, Supradeep Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar took their oaths as advisers, followed by Farooq-e-Azam the next day.

interim government

