4 more held over torching, vandalising buses in Rampura

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 01:11 pm

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Members of Rapid Action Battalions (RAB) have arrested four more people in connection with the vandalism and torching of buses during protests over the death of student Md Mainuddin in a bus accident in the Rampura area of Dhaka.

One of the arrestees was identified as Monir Hossain. The other three are said to be his accomplices.

ASP ANM Imran Khan, Rab legal and media wing assistant director, while speaking with The Business Standard, said that Monir and three of his associates were arrested from the capital's Rampura area, and Cumilla district on Tuesday night.

Earlier, police had arrested Swapan Reza, 25, and Shahid Bepari, 22, over the same incident.

On 29 November, an angry mob set fire to at least eight buses and vandalised several others in Dhaka's Rampura area after a student was crushed under a bus amid nationwide road safety protests.
 

