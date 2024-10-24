4 more die of dengue

Bangladesh

UNB
24 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:53 pm

Related News

4 more die of dengue

1,029 additional patients were hospitalized with viral fever

UNB
24 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:53 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Four more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning (24 October), raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 268 this year.

Among the recent fatalities, two occurred in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and one each in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Barishal Division (outside of city corporations).

During this period, 1,029 additional patients were hospitalized with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Of these, 243 dengue patients were admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation, while 156 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,833 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since 1 January, a total of 54,225 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.

Top News

Dengue / death / Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

10h | Videos