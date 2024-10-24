4 more die of dengue

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Four more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning (24 October), raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 268 this year.

Among the recent fatalities, two occurred in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and one each in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Barishal Division (outside of city corporations).

During this period, 1,029 additional patients were hospitalized with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of these, 243 dengue patients were admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation, while 156 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,833 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since 1 January, a total of 54,225 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.