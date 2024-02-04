4 more devotees die at Ijtema venue

04 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 11:43 am

4 more devotees die at Ijtema venue

With the four, a total of 14 people including a policeman died till Sunday morning during the first phase of Ijtema

File photo of people gathering for Biswa Ijtema. Photo: UNB
File photo of people gathering for Biswa Ijtema. Photo: UNB

Four more devotees died at the Ijtema venue on Saturday night, taking the death toll to 14.

The deceased was identified as Md Sanowar, of Gaibandha's Pangsha upazila, Md Alam, son of Abdul Jalil of Chattogram's Anowara upazila, Md Shahnewaz Bhuiyah, son of Nurul Huq of Narsingdi and Al Mahmud, son of late Osman Goni of Sirajganj.

With the four, a total of 14 people including a policeman died till Sunday morning during the first phase of Ijtema.

Earlier, 10 people died on the Ijtema ground. Of them, three died on the way to the Ijtema venue.

Habibullah Raihan, coordinator of Biswa Ijtema media cell and Dr Jahangir Alam, supervisor of Tongi Shaheed Ahsanullah Master General Hospital confirmed the deaths.

The first phase of 57th Bishwa Ijtema, the second-largest global Muslim gathering, is ending today with continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah's divine names and sermons.
 

