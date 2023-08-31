4-month ban on fishing in Kaptai Lake to end Thursday midnight

Fishing in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake will resume Thursday midnight after the end of a ban of more than four months imposed by the local administration to boost fish production.

Though such a ban is enforced usually for three months, this year's ban lasted for 132 days due to a decline in water levels of the lake for lack of rain.

The ban was imposed on April 20, scheduled to end on July 19 but the authorities extended the period twice.

The decision to withdraw the ban was taken at a meeting presided over by Rangamati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mosaraf Hossain Khan on Thursday.

Fishermen and traders expressed hopes that a good quantity of fish will be caught from the lake stretching 715 square kilometres this year due to fishing being suspended for a long time.

According to the Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC), due to a lack of rainfall, breeding of fish and growth of spawn was hampered this year.

As a result, the authorities extended the ban period by 42 more days.

Matilal Das of Natun fishing village said local fishermen were all set to catch fish after a long time.

He said they had a bad time during the ban period for not getting sufficient support from the government.

Udoyan Barua, general secretary of Rangamati District Fish Merchant Association, said fish-carrying boats and trawlers will be allowed to land till 12 am on the first few days of fishing.

Ashraful Islam Bhuiyan, manager of Rangamati marketing centre at BFDC, said they have completed all preparations, including renovation of the ghat after a meeting with fishermen.