4 metric tonnes of Hilsa exported to India in a day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 08:02 pm

Benapole Fisharies Quarantine Officer Mahbubur Rahman confirmed this

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Four metric tonnes of Hilsa were exported to India on Wednesday after the Ministry of Commerce extended the time for exporting Hilsa until 5 November.

Benapole Fisharies Quarantine Officer Mahbubur Rahman confirmed this to The Business Standard.

Satata Fish Feed, a fish exporting firm, exported the four metric tonnes of Hilsa to India through Benapole land port today.

Exporter Abdul Kuddus said, "We exported four metric tonnes of Hilsa to India on the first day of extended time.

Mahbubur Rahman said, "The government allowed 115 exporters to export 4,600 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India in September in two phases. But 53 exporters managed to export only 1,108 mertic tonnes of Hilsa till 3 October." 

The ministry extended the time as export activities remained halted after the government imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling and transporting the fish from 4 October during the breeding season of Hilsa.

The price was set as $10 for each kilogram of Hilsa.

