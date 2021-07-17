4 launches fined in Paturia ghat 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 04:34 pm

4 launches fined in Paturia ghat 

Four launch owners of Paturia-Daulatdia route in Manikganj's Shibalay Upazila have been fined Tk15,000 as they could not show necessary documents during an inspection.

Shipping Department Executive Magistrate Sharmin Akter fined the launches on Saturday. 

Pansi launch owner was fined Tk3,000 while Blackbird was fined Tk5,000, Anika Tk2,000 and the owner of Fateha Noor launch was fined Tk5,000. 

Paturia launch ghat Manager Panna Lal Nandi said, "Passenger launch movement was resumed after being closed for 22 days due to a strict lockdown. Due to the long closure, many launch owners could not renew the documents of their launches."

At present 23 launches are plying on the route.
 

