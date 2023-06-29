4 killed in truck, pick-up van collision in Sirajganj

Four people, including a child, were killed and two others injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van in Sirajganj on Thursday morning.

The accident took place at Pukurpara area in Ullapara upazila around 9:00am, the day of Eid-ul-Adha, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sujan, 32, and Rabbi, 26, of Gaibandha and Rana, 30, and Ayaan, 4, of Natore. Ayaan's parents, Shariful and his wife Shapla Khatun. The bodies were taken to Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Quoting the locals Badrul Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said the accident took place around when a pick-up van carrying cattle from Hatikumrul to Banpara collided head-on with a mango-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the Hatikumrul-Banpara highway.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of four passengers.

Three cattle were also killed in the accident.

The truck and the pick-up van were seized, but the drivers and helpers escaped. A case has been registered in this regard, the OC said.