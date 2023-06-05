4 killed in Naogaon road accident

At least four people were killed and another was injured in a road accident on the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway in the area adjacent to Chakgouri Hat Bazar area under Mahdevpur upazila of Naogaon on Monday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred when a truck collided head-on with another CNG-run auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction around 1:15pm, leaving three passengers and driver of the auto rickshaw dead on the spot and another injured, said Md Jahidul Islam, Naogaon Fire Service and Civil Defense station officer.

The injured was admitted to local hospital, he added.