4 killed, including 2 cops, in separate road accidents in Faridpur, Bangabandhu Expressway

Two policemen lost their lives in a road accident on the Faridpur-Barishal highway, while another accident on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Sreenagar, Munshiganj, resulted in two fatalities and five injuries on Friday morning.

The Faridpur accident occurred around 4:30am when a CNG auto-rickshaw carrying five members of the highway police, including the deceased Nayek Nazmul Hossain and Constable Nasir Uddin, overturned in the Bhanga area.

The team was en route to Faridpur for a firing exercise. The auto-rickshaw flipped near the Brothers Filling Station in the Pukuria area of Bhanga, leading to the death of two policemen and injuring four others, including the driver.

The injured were taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for treatment, Bhanga police station Officer-in-Charge Ziarul Islam said.

Meanwhile, a bus belonging to Bhola Transport lost control and crashed into a road island on the Bangabandhu Expressway around 7:30am.

The Dhaka-bound bus veered off its lane at high speed, resulting in injuries to seven passengers.

Two of them were declared dead upon arrival at the Sreenagar Health Complex, while the remaining five were transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, Mahfuz Riven, in charge of the Munshiganj Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said.