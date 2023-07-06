4 killed in head-on collision between ambulance and truck in Gopalganj

A head-on collision between a truck carrying an excavator and an ambulance left four people dead in Gopalganj today. The accident also left three people injured.

"The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the East Miapara area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila at around 7am on Thursday (6 July)," Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Javed Masud told media.

"An ambulance was going to Dhaka with four people including patients. On the way, there was a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction," he added.

On receiving the information, the police and fire service members reached the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to hospital.

The doctor on duty declared the three dead. Ambulance driver Momin died later while undergoing treatment. The identities of the other three victims are yet to be known.

The injured in the accident are the truck driver Mohammad Ali, 70, Kamal Hossain, 42 and Bayezid Hossain, 21.

Truck driver Mohammad Ali said, "I left Dhaka by truck with a veku (excavator or digging machine). When I reached Gopalganj after having breakfast in the morning, I suddenly saw an ambulance coming from the wrong side (opposite direction). I swerved my car to the left to avoid the ambulance,"