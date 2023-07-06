4 killed in head-on collision between ambulance and truck in Gopalganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:58 pm

Related News

4 killed in head-on collision between ambulance and truck in Gopalganj

"The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the East Miapara area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila at around 7am on Thursday (6 July)," Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Javed Masud said

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A head-on collision between a truck carrying an excavator and an ambulance left four people dead in Gopalganj today. The accident also left three people injured.

"The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the East Miapara area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila at around 7am on Thursday (6 July)," Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Javed Masud told media. 

"An ambulance was going to Dhaka with four people including patients. On the way, there was a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction," he added. 

On receiving the information, the police and fire service members reached the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to hospital. 

The doctor on duty declared the three dead. Ambulance driver Momin died later while undergoing treatment. The identities of the other three victims are yet to be known.

The injured in the accident are the truck driver Mohammad Ali, 70, Kamal Hossain, 42 and Bayezid Hossain, 21.

Truck driver Mohammad Ali said, "I left Dhaka by truck with a veku (excavator or digging machine). When I reached Gopalganj after having breakfast in the morning, I suddenly saw an ambulance coming from the wrong side (opposite direction). I swerved my car to the left to avoid the ambulance," 

Top News

Accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

4h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

2h | TBS World
How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

2h | Tech Talk
Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

18h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake