4 killed in Gazipur road crash

At least four people died when a speeding bus hit a cycle van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur city on Saturday morning.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The accident occurred in the Telipara area around 8am when the bus of 'Basumoti Paribahan' rammed into the van, leaving all its three occupants and a pedestrian dead on the spot.

Bashan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Malek Khasru confirmed the matter to the media.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to the local hospital morgue.

"Efforts are on to nab the bus driver who fled the spot after the accident," said the OC.