4 killed as cylinder explodes in microbus after accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 11:05 am

Four people including two women died and five got injured as the microbus they were travelling in caught fire after falling into a ditch.

The accident took place around 2am on Monday in the Rangamati area of Trishal's Raghamara on the Mymensingh Highway.

Trishal police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Main Uddin said quoting locals, "The microbus was going to Dhaka from Mymensingh. On the way, the microbus lost control and hit a tree and fell into a ditch in the Rangamati area. Then the gas cylinder in the car exploded and the car caught fire, killing four people. Five others were injured."

He also said that firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire. Four individuals, including two women, were found dead inside the car after a rescue operation. The injured have been transported to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Main also said, "The dead and the injured are yet to be identified. However, one of the injured informed us that they were heading towards Dhaka from the Dhobaura upazila of the district."

