4 killed in Cox’s Bazar after heavy rainfall causes landslide

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 08:58 pm

Related News

4 killed in Cox’s Bazar after heavy rainfall causes landslide

More than 50,000 families have been marooned in the district due to incessant rains and tidal surge

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 08:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least four people were killed in separate landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Cox's Bazar.

A Rohingya woman and her two-year-old daughter were killed in a landslide at Ukhiya camp around 5:30pm today.

The deceased are Jannat Ara, 28, and her daughter Mahim Aktar.

Md Amir Zafar, commanding officer of Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 Ukhiya, said a fire service team reached the spot after being informed about the landslide, and pulled the mother and her child out of the debris.

They were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

On the other hand, two children of a family were killed as a landslide demolished their house in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Boroitoli Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Salekuzzaman said the incident occurred around 4:30pm today in Boroghona area of the union. 

However, the identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Meanwhile, a young man was swept away by the currents of the Matamuhuri river in Chakaria while gathering wood from the onrush water this afternoon.

Around 1pm today, the body of the youth was recovered from the Laksharchar estuary of the river, Chakaria Upazila Chairman Fazlul Karim Sayedee told The Business Standard.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran said more than 50,000 families have been marooned in the district. 

He also informed that shelter centres have been opened in every upazila.

"The administration is currently assisting the affected people with the resources allocated so far. However, the specific demands at the upazila level have not yet been determined. Once the demands from the upazila are received, they will be forwarded to the ministry for further action," he added.

Chakaria Upazila Chairman Fazlul Karim said water from the hills flows through the hilly district and Chakaria via Matamuhuri river.

The onrush of upstream water, heavy rainfall and tidal waves led to the collapse of dams, resulting in widespread inundation across various unions of the upazila, said the chairman.

The tidal waves continue to erode marine drive, Laboni beach, Sugandha Point, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia upazila.  

The authorities have undertaken measures to prevent erosion by creating sand embankments in geo bags along certain sections of Marine Drive, while more erosions have been observed in a few other vulnerable locations. 

Top News

Landslide / Heavy Rain / Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

4h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

12m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic