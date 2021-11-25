4 killed as BRTC bus rams CNG auto-rickshaw in Chandpur 

At least four people were killed when a BRTC bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Kachua upazila in Chandpur.

The accident took place on the Haziganj-Kachua-Gouripur regional road in the district's Karia are on Thursday morning.

The deceased are, Urmi Mazumder, 24, and Mahbub Alam, 24, masters students of Cumilla Victoria College, and Saddam Hossain, 22, an honours student of Chandpur Government College and auto-rickshaw driver Monir Hossian, 35.

According to witnesses, a Dhaka-bound bus of "BRTC Paribahan" rammed the CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying four college students.

Three students died on the spot while driver Monir breathed his last after being taken to the Kachua Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, the condition of 24-year-old Ibrahim, the lone survivor, remains critical.

When contacted, Kachua police station Officer-in-Charge Md Mohiuddin, said, "We have managed to seize the BRTC bus responsible for the accident.

"However, the driver fled right after the incident. Efforts are underway to catch the culprit."

