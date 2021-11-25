4 killed as BRTC bus rams CNG auto-rickshaw in Chandpur 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 02:51 pm

Related News

4 killed as BRTC bus rams CNG auto-rickshaw in Chandpur 

Three of the victims were college students

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 02:51 pm
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo

At least four people were killed when a BRTC bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Kachua upazila in Chandpur.

The accident took place on the Haziganj-Kachua-Gouripur regional road in the district's Karia are on Thursday morning.

The deceased are, Urmi Mazumder, 24, and Mahbub Alam, 24, masters students of Cumilla Victoria College, and Saddam Hossain, 22, an honours student of Chandpur Government College and auto-rickshaw driver Monir Hossian, 35.

According to witnesses, a Dhaka-bound bus of "BRTC Paribahan" rammed the CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying four college students. 

Three students died on the spot while driver Monir breathed his last after being taken to the Kachua Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, the condition of 24-year-old Ibrahim, the lone survivor, remains critical.

When contacted, Kachua police station Officer-in-Charge Md Mohiuddin, said, "We have managed to seize the BRTC bus responsible for the accident. 

"However, the driver fled right after the incident. Efforts are underway to catch the culprit." 

Meanwhile, students in Dhaka have blocked the Shapla Chattar intersection in Motijheel for the second consecutive day demanding justice for Nayeem Hasan – second-year student of the Notre Dame College (NDC) – who was crushed to death by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck in Gulistan.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / Chandpur / road accident / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?