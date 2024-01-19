4 killed, 5 injured in bus-leguna collision in Faridpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:37 pm

Related News

4 killed, 5 injured in bus-leguna collision in Faridpur

The victims are yet to be identified

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 09:37 pm
The accident took place on Dhaka-Gopalganj highway in Faridpur’s Bhanga upazila on Friday (19 January). Photo: Collected
The accident took place on Dhaka-Gopalganj highway in Faridpur’s Bhanga upazila on Friday (19 January). Photo: Collected

Four people were killed and five others were injured when a bus hit a leguna on Dhaka-Gopalganj highway in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila on Friday (19 January).

Bhanga Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Talat Mahmud Shahanshah said a Dhaka-bound bus of Sohag Paribahan hit the back of a leguna in Kharakandi area of the highway around 7:30pm, leaving four passengers of the leguna dead on the spot.

"Two of the injured have been admitted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in critical condition. The remaining three have been admitted to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex," he said

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The victims are yet to be identified, he added.

Top News

road accident / Faridpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

6h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

13h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

11h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

23h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

7h | Videos
Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

1h | Videos