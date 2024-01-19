4 killed, 5 injured in bus-leguna collision in Faridpur

The accident took place on Dhaka-Gopalganj highway in Faridpur’s Bhanga upazila on Friday (19 January). Photo: Collected

Four people were killed and five others were injured when a bus hit a leguna on Dhaka-Gopalganj highway in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila on Friday (19 January).

Bhanga Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Talat Mahmud Shahanshah said a Dhaka-bound bus of Sohag Paribahan hit the back of a leguna in Kharakandi area of the highway around 7:30pm, leaving four passengers of the leguna dead on the spot.

"Two of the injured have been admitted to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in critical condition. The remaining three have been admitted to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex," he said

The victims are yet to be identified, he added.