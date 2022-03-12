4 killed, 30 injured as bus collides with truck in Habiganj

Bangladesh

UNB
12 March, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 11:08 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

At least four people were killed and 30 were injured after a bus collided with a truck in Habiganj's Shayestaganj Friday night.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Ulukandi at around 9pm, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shayestaganj Police Station Ajay Chandra Dev.

A Sylhet-bound bus carrying passengers from Dhaka collided with a stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, killing two people on the spot, the OC added.

"Also, the same number of people died after being rushed to Habiganj Modern Sadar Hospital."

Police are yet to identify the deceased, Ajay added.

Habiganj / road accident

