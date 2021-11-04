4 killed, 20 injured in Narsingdi clash over UP election

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 03:17 pm

Representational Image
Four people were killed in a clash between supporters of two rival candidates for the upcoming Alokbali union parishad election at the Alokbali union in the Narsingdi district early Thursday.

At least 20 others, including a candidate, were injured in the clash and nine of them suffered bullet injuries.

The deceased were identified as Amir Hossain, 42, son of Kutu Mia, Ashraful,18, son of Abdul Karim and Khushu Begum, 32, daughter of Manu Mia and Khairul Islam, 30, son of Shahidullah, residents of Alokbali village in Sadar upazila. 

 

The nine with bullet wounds have been shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.

Mohammad Saugatul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said that ruling Awami League candidate Abul Khayer and Ripon Mia, a rival candidate, had been at loggerheads for a long time.

Around 6am on Thursday, Ripon and his supporters, armed with guns and teta (a type of fishing spear) suddenly attacked the supporters of Abul, triggering a deadly clash in Alokbali village, the OC said.

Upon information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

While three people suffered bullet wounds and died on the spot, nine of the injured were taken to Dhaka for better treatment. 

Of the injured, Khairul, who also suffered bullet wounds, died on way to Dhaka at noon.

"Efforts are on to nab the attackers," he added.

The Union Parishad polls are slated for 28 November. 

 

Earlier on 28 October, two persons were killed and over 30 others were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over establishing dominance in Kacharikandi village of Narsingdi. 

