4 killed, 15 injured as bus crashes into tree in Gopalganj

Bangladesh

UNB
07 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 11:53 am

Four people, including a policeman, were killed and 15 others injured when a speeding passenger bus crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Chandra Dighalia upazila of Gopalganj early on Friday morning.

The deceased cop was identified as Barishal Metropolitan Police member Abdul Alim, while the identities of the other victims are yet be ascertained, said Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar police station.

Alim was deployed to ensure security during the visit of the President and the Prime Minister to Gopalganj on Friday, he said.

The accident occurred around 6am when the driver of the Mongla-bound bus of Didar Paribahan lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the roadside tree, leaving four people dead on the spot, said the OC.

Monirul Islam, one of the passengers hailing from Khulna, claimed that the accident occurred due to reckless driving.

OC Nasir said that of the injured passengers, 10 were admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital while others received primary aid.

Of the injured, two people were transferred to Khulna General Hospital as their condition was serious, said Md Faruq Ahmed, resident medical officer of the hospital.

